Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie Makes Brief Stop In Vinnytsia
“On the way to Kherson, where did Angelina stop? That's right - in Vinnytsia! Don't weep, but strive!” Vesheleni wrote.
He noted that the photo of Angelina Jolie in one of Vinnytsia's dining establishments is real and not generated by artificial intelligence.
A local pub-restaurant published the photo of the Hollywood star's visit on its Facebook page.
"We're still amazed. For our team, this was an incredible honor and a wonderful surprise," the post says.
As reported earlier, on November 5, American actress, photo model, film director and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv.
