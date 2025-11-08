Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie Makes Brief Stop In Vinnytsia

2025-11-08 07:12:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Vesheleni, Head of the Department for Tourism Development and Digitalization at the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“On the way to Kherson, where did Angelina stop? That's right - in Vinnytsia! Don't weep, but strive!” Vesheleni wrote.

He noted that the photo of Angelina Jolie in one of Vinnytsia's dining establishments is real and not generated by artificial intelligence.

A local pub-restaurant published the photo of the Hollywood star's visit on its Facebook page.

“We're still amazed. For our team, this was an incredible honor and a wonderful surprise,” the post says.

Read also: Russian fake: Hollywood stars visited Ukraine for 'payment' from USAID

As reported earlier, on November 5, American actress, photo model, film director and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv.

UkrinForm

