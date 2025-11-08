Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: Who Among The Strong Contestants Will Leave This Week?

BBK 12 Updates: In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, the entire house has been nominated this time. Kiccha Sudeep himself nominated everyone. He mentioned there would be no personality games or physical tasks this week. So, who will be saved?

This time, there was a letter task. All contestants received letters from their families. But not everyone would get their letter; there was a twist.

Bigg Boss planned for two friends or a group of three to decide who among them would get a letter. There was an emotional twist here too.

The other contestants had to decide if Rashika or Rakshita Shetty should get the letter. Since they couldn't decide in time, neither of them got it.

Abhishek, Jahnavi, Kavya, Malu, and Risha got their letters. Those who received letters also got immunity, making them safe for a week.

We'll have to see who gets eliminated from the remaining strong contestants this week. It's a waiting game to see who goes, and a mid-week eviction wouldn't be a surprise.