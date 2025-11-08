China: Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message To Paul Biya On His Re-Election As President Of Cameroon

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On November 7, 2025, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Paul Biya on his re-election as President of the Republic of Cameroon.

Xi Jinping noted that China and Cameroon enjoy a traditional friendship. In recent years, the two countries have continuously deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in cooperation across various fields, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns. Next year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cameroon, presenting new opportunities for the development of bilateral relations. Xi Jinping said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Cameroon relations, and is ready to work with President Paul Biya to take the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as an opportunity to promote the in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and better benefit the two peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.