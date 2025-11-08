Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Alley Of Martyrs


2025-11-08 05:12:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

The head of state placed a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed a panorama of the capital, Baku, which was preparing for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.

