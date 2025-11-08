President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Alley Of Martyrs
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.
The head of state placed a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed a panorama of the capital, Baku, which was preparing for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.
