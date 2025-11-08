New Residential Complexes To Be Commissioned In Shusha By Early 2027, Karimov Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) New residential complexes are expected to be put into operation in the city of Shusha by the beginning of 2027.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, in his statement to journalists on Victory Day.

According to Karimov, most of the construction and reconstruction works in Shusha will be completed next year.

"Work has begun on two residential complexes. The construction of the third residential complex will start in the next two months. A large-scale project consisting of about 45 buildings is currently underway in Shusha. We will gradually hand over these buildings to the residents of Shusha by early 2027," he said.