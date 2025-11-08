403
Qatar refutes claims tied to ICC case
(MENAFN) Qatar on Friday firmly denied accusations connecting it to an alleged campaign targeting a woman who accused International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan of misconduct, describing the claims as an attempt to discredit its role in mediating the Gaza conflict, according to reports.
In a statement, Qatar’s International Media Office said it “strongly condemns the unfounded allegations concerning a case involving the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.”
“These claims are part of a coordinated campaign by certain bad actors to spread disinformation and evade the consequences of their own reprehensible actions by diverting attention onto others,” the statement continued, without naming specific individuals or entities.
Labeling the accusations as “part of a coordinated effort,” the office noted that “falsified information was circulated among several media outlets, most of which declined to publish it upon determining that it lacks factual basis.”
The statement added that the allegations align with a broader disinformation campaign aimed at “undermining Qatar’s mediation role, saving lives and securing the release of hostages, its support for international institutions, and upholding international law.”
It also referenced past cases, noting that “recently, several unfounded lawsuits filed in the United States against Qatar Charity were dismissed after the courts ruled that evidence presented in the cases was fabricated.”
The denial came after allegations were published earlier Friday claiming that an ICC staff member who accused Khan of sexual assault had been the target of a “covert operation” purportedly carried out by private intelligence contractors on Qatar’s behalf.
Khan has rejected the sexual assault claims, asserting that they are part of a pressure campaign against him following his decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Nearly 69,000 people have been killed and over 170,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to reports.
Qatar, together with Egypt, Türkiye, and the United States, has played a central role in mediating between Israel and Hamas — efforts that led to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.
