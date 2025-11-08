403
Typhoon Kalmaegi Leaves Over Two Hundred Dead in Philippines
(MENAFN) Typhoon Kalmaegi's devastating rampage across the Philippines has claimed 204 lives with 109 individuals still unaccounted for as of Saturday, state media confirmed.
The catastrophic storm, identified locally as Tino, left 156 people injured throughout the archipelago, media reported, citing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) officials.
Cebu province in the Central Visayas region suffered the heaviest casualties with 141 fatalities recorded. Additional deaths were confirmed across multiple provinces: one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte; two in Southern Leyte; three in Capiz; six in Agusan del Sur; 27 in Negros Occidental; and 20 in Negros Oriental.
The disaster has impacted 2.9 million residents, with 282,490 individuals forcibly evacuated to emergency shelters.
This catastrophe follows a devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, which killed numerous people and displaced thousands.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity Thursday in response to Kalmaegi's destruction and anticipating another approaching typhoon.
Late Friday, Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally designated Uwan, pummeled the Philippines with torrential rainfall, prompting flight cancellations, school closures, and maritime travel suspensions across affected regions.
Kalmaegi advanced to Vietnam Friday, where it has killed five people and injured several. Authorities said more than 2,000 homes have been damaged and about 2.3 million people affected by the typhoon, with around 398,000 are sheltering in evacuation centers.
