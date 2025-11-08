ITALY SECURES THIRD PLACE AMONG THE UAE's TOP JEWELLERY EXPORTERS

Italy continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the jewellery and gemstone sector, with exports to the UAE reachingin the first seven months of 2025. Holding a, Italy ranks as theto the Emirates. This 13.72% year-on-year growth reflects rising regional demand for Italian-made creations renowned for artistry, innovation and design excellence.

Italy will showcase this success at, taking place fromat the. The, organised by thein collaboration with the Italian, will feature. Visitors can explore advanced manufacturing techniques, sustainable innovations as well as contemporary design. A dedicatedwill also facilitate networking with regional buyers, investors and partners.

“Italy's participation in JGTD Dubai emphasises the strength of our bilateral trade relations and our shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and distinction. Italian companies bring a heritage of design and manufacturing that complements the UAE's status as a global hub for luxury and creativity”, said, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

The UAE remains a key gateway for international jewellery trade, supported by robust consumer demand, tax-free shopping and a thriving tourism sector. According to the, the country ranksin gold jewellery demand, reaching nearly. This positions Dubai as a strategic launchpad for Italian brands expanding across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

“The Italian jewellery and gemstone sector is renowned worldwide for its quality, innovation and design leadership. The UAE has consistently served as a prime destination for our jewellery exports, which have long been our leading category in this market. JGTD provides an ideal platform for Italian companies to present their expertise, connect with partners and reinforce Italy's reputation as a trusted, forward-looking trade partner in one of the world's most dynamic luxury markets,” said, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency in the UAE.

As part of ITA's broader mission to promote Italian excellence and strengthen international business relations, JGTD has been selected as one of theunderthe business acceleration programme promoted byand the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.The initiative connects foreign buyers, distributors and entrepreneurs with Italian companies and know-how through digital business matching and exclusive sector-focused content.

Global demand for fine jewellery is expected to exceeddriven by emerging markets, investment-oriented buyers, and technological advances in design and production. The Middle East remains a key contributor to global consumption of gold and diamond jewellery.

Italy's jewellery industry, employing more thanin hubs such ascontinues to lead through digital transformation, sustainable sourcing and traceability systems - maintaining its role as a global benchmark for quality and innovation.

has become a premier platform for the jewellery and gemstone industry, attracting top brands, suppliers and buyers from around the world. For Italy, the exhibition represents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, highlight innovation, and reaffirm leadership in fine jewellery design. Visitors will discover the latest in Italian design, gemstone processing, and manufacturing technology - a showcase of how Italian craftsmanship continues to shape the future of global luxury.