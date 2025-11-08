403
Pyongyang criticizes US-South Korea meeting
(MENAFN) North Korea strongly criticized the recent annual meeting between US and South Korean defense chiefs, declaring that any future threats to its “sphere of security” will be treated as direct targets, according to state reports.
No Kwang Chol, North Korea’s defense minister, accused Washington and Seoul of "intentionally escalating the political and military tension in the region" and affirmed that his country is ready to respond to everything.
"Military bosses of the U.S. and the ROK (Republic of Korea) visited the area near the southern border of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) to fan up war hysterics and held an annual security consultative meeting in which they conspired the strengthening of their deterrence to the DPRK and the rapid promotion of the process of integrating the nuclear forces with the conventional forces," he said.
No described the US-South Korea joint air drill "Freedom Flag" and the deployment of the US nuclear carrier George Washington task force to South Korea as moves that "further escalat[e] the tension on the Korean peninsula."
"What does the world expect us to do, imagining what position we will be in under such circumstances?" No added. He warned that "in the future, all threats encroaching upon our sphere of security will become direct targets of the DPRK and be managed in a necessary way."
The remarks came shortly after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Monday, including Observation Post Ouellette and the Joint Security Area, marking the first joint visit by the countries’ defense chiefs to the buffer zone since 2017. The two officials also held their annual security consultative meeting.
