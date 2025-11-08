403
Russia Condemns EU Visa Restrictions
(MENAFN) Russia on Thursday sharply criticized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas after Brussels chose to terminate multi-entry Schengen visas for the majority of Russian citizens. Moscow claimed the European Union “feeds and waters millions of illegal migrants.”
Reacting to Kallas’s statement that traveling to the EU is “a privilege, not a right,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova posted on Telegram that the EU’s approach prioritizes undocumented migrants over law-abiding Russian travelers.
“She was, of course, speaking about the millions of illegal migrants who are now being given preferential treatment by the European Union,” Zakharova stated, emphasizing that the matter “was not about legal tourists who paid for visas and went to see the Eiffel Tower and go shopping in Milan.”
She also mockingly referred to Kallas as “a person of rare intelligence.”
On Friday, the EU announced that it would revoke multi-entry visas for Russians, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine as the reason.
