Astrologer Who Predicted Baby Girl For Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Admits Goof-Up After Couple Welcomes Boy

An astrologer called Anirudh Kumar Mishra predicted last month that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a daughter as their first child. However, on Friday, November 7, 2025, the couple had a baby boy. The astrologer took to X to congratulate Vicky and Katrina, while admitting that his prognosis was inaccurate.

Mishra tweeted, "My heartfelt congratulations to Vicky and Katrina on the blessing of a baby boy. My prediction, as per the Prashan Chakra, was incorrect; my calculation was flawed (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

On Friday morning, Vicky took to Instagram to share the good news with his and Katrina's fans that they have been blessed with a baby boy. They shared a note, which read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky (sic)."

Many Bollywood celebrities have congratulated Vicky and Katrina. Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, "Sooooo happy! Congratulations (sic)." Ranveer Singh wrote, "God bless!!!"

Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations you two!!! ❤️❤️ and all the love for this beautiful new chapter!! (sic)." Madhuri Dixit wrote on the post,“Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one (sic).”

Rajkummar Rao, who is also going to become a father soon, commented, "Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one (sic)."

Parineeti Chopra became a mother a few days ago. She used her Instagram story to congratulate Vicky and Katrina. The actress stated, "Play dates just acquired their newest member! Congratulations, Mamma and Papa (sic).