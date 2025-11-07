Sands China's Community Revitalization Program Empowers Entrepreneurship In Culturally Significant Macao Area

MENAFN - 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands

November 7, 2025 /3BL/ - Over the past year, a rebirth has taken place in the historic and culturally significant Rua das Estalagens area of Macao with the opening of six unique new businesses. This local resurgence was made possible by Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme, which is part of the company's broader Community Revitalization Programme and run in conjunction with the Macao Chamber of Commerce.

Introduced in April 2024, the entrepreneurship initiative within Sands China's community revitalization program funds innovative entrepreneurial ventures from Macao residents interested in starting businesses on Rua das Estalagens, once a thriving commercial district in Macao. Sands China awarded funding to seven local businesses from 128 applications in July 2024, and six businesses have begun operations on the street.

Owner of Café Fantart, Chan Iat Seng, previously operated a catering business and saw the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme as a way to reach his larger business goals. He noted that the program's entrepreneurial training courses on marketing, writing and pitching helped him raise the café's profile. Since opening in May, Café Fantart has seen a steady increase in customer traffic as more locals and tourists visit.

“The workshops helped me refine my vision and understand how to position my café,” Chan said.“Sands China didn't just give us funding; they gave us the tools to build a sustainable business. When I heard about the scheme, I saw an opportunity to turn my passion for food into a business that could contribute to the community.”

PanPan Bakery has become a popular attraction on Rua das Estalagens because of its unique baked goods. The shop sells a blend of European-inspired items, such as chocolate baguettes and pistachio buns, as well as items that reflect Macao's culinary history, such as tofu pudding. PanPan's brand and marketing director Steve Xie said they have been able to draw in both residents and tourists, including a younger clientele, in part due to the marketing support from Sands China.

“The launch of Sands China's entrepreneurial program couldn't have been timelier,” Xie said.“We were deep in our planning phase when we learned about the scheme. Being selected enabled us to become one of the pioneer brands on Rua das Estalagens.”

The entrepreneurship initiative within the overall community revitalization program provided crucial financial backing and strategic marketing support. Sands China facilitated introductions to prominent food bloggers and travel influencers, greatly enhancing visibility for all new businesses on the street.

Other entrepreneurs funded through Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme are:



CATFEE Macau: The pet souvenir store features a cats and Macao theme and combines a cat rescue with artistic displays and a café. The store promotes an“adopt, don't shop” mentality, and customers can enjoy a unique culinary experience from the rooftop with a view of Rua das Estalagens.

Little Port: This retail shop features impactful Portuguese specialties that transform traditional souvenir offerings into unique collectible opportunities.

OLÁLÁ: The snack shop features iconic Macanese light-meal offerings such as Pastéis de Bacalhau (fried salted cod fritters), which combine Chinese and Western ingredients, and other signature products that educate tourists about Macanese culture.

Travessa Gelato: To introduce the Italian ice cream shop, its team members studied gelato making in Italy and obtained official certifications. The store offers fresh combinations of flavors to surprise and satisfy customers. Voyage Thai Kitchen: Founded in 2013, Voyage Thai Kitchen is one of Macau's signature brands, and the soon-to-open Rua das Estalagens catering space is its latest venture. There, the Thai restaurant will provide specialty catering based on affordable pricing and feature nostalgic elements to create a private catering experience that integrates leisure, music, local culture and sharing sessions.

Since awarding funds to these businesses, Sands China has offered a series of supportive promotional elements such as inviting travel and food bloggers to visit shops, organizing media interviews and hosting a Food Fest for its Team Members at The Venetian® Macao. The event featured signature foods and products from five of the businesses to introduce more people to the offerings on Rua das Estalagens.

“With the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens, we offered substantial assistance to these local entrepreneurs to help get their businesses started smoothly, while fostering sustainable economic development by integrating various business elements into the district,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said.“With initiatives such as the entrepreneurship program and the Team Member food fest, we are pleased to embrace the Macao SAR government's policy to support SMEs, empowering them to succeed in the early stages of their businesses; promotional platforms such as these help them pursue their dreams while reviving the economy in the neighborhood. We look forward to continue bolstering local SMEs, thereby optimizing the business conditions for entrepreneurs and maximizing their impact on our community.”

While the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme supports the future of Rua das Estalagens, Sands China has also honored its past with publication of“In Search of Its Roots – An Illustrated History of Rua das Estalagens.” The print and digital series highlights the street's community, businesses and revitalization effort, and Sands China worked with the Macau Artist Society to produce the pictorial compilation and narratives showcasing the street's rich history.

The PATA Gold Awards 2025 named“In Search of Its Roots” the Best Printed Marketing Campaign (Industry) at its annual awards celebration, which recognizes exceptional and innovative tourism initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. PATA awards are among the most sought-after accolades in the tourism industry.

Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme is part of the company's broader Community Revitalization Programme, a collaboration with the Macao SAR government to support local efforts to restore the vitality of cherished Macao historical areas. These initiatives align with company's commitment to preserving Macao's heritage, promoting the region as a major tourism destination, and helping small and medium-sized enterprises succeed.

To learn more about Sands China's community revitalization efforts in Macao, visit