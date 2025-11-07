403
EU Considers Amendments To The Artificial Intelligence Act
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The European Commission said on Friday that the European Union is considering making amendments to its Artificial Intelligence Act, following concerns raised by technology companies and several member states regarding its implementation.
European Commission spokesperson for digital affairs Thomas Regnier told reporters, "We are listening to concerns from the industry and from our member states."
He noted that the law's obligations will be implemented in phases over several years, amid growing pressure on Brussels to postpone or review some requirements to ease the burden on the industry.
He pointed out that the EU Commission will later this month unveil a broader package of measures to simplify digital legislation and reduce bureaucracy, stressing that this package "will be the appropriate framework to address some of these concerns".
Regnier denied that the bloc is yielding to pressure from the United States, where major American companies and the administration of President Donald Trump have pushed for softer EU regulations, affirming that the EU "remains committed to enforcing its rules" and that no pressure "from anywhere will affect us." (end)
