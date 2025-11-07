403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tehran Faces Potential Water Crisis
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned that Tehran, the nation’s capital, could confront severe water shortages and might even require evacuation if rainfall does not resume soon.
During a visit to Sanandaj in western Iran on Thursday, Pezeshkian stated that the government is grappling with a combination of economic, environmental, and societal challenges.
He attributed soaring prices and inflation to both domestic policy shortcomings and international sanctions, according to a media outlet.
“High prices and inflation are the fault of both the parliament and the government. There are efforts underway, but limited financial resources mean projects remain unfinished,” Pezeshkian remarked.
Addressing the drought-related water emergency, the president highlighted that Iran faces significant natural obstacles, including decreasing rainfall and shrinking water supplies.
“If it doesn’t rain, we will have to start restricting water supplies in Tehran next month. If the drought continues, we will run out of water and be forced to evacuate the city,” he warned.
Pezeshkian underscored the immediate need for improved management and conservation of water and energy resources, labeling the situation in Tehran as “alarming.”
During a visit to Sanandaj in western Iran on Thursday, Pezeshkian stated that the government is grappling with a combination of economic, environmental, and societal challenges.
He attributed soaring prices and inflation to both domestic policy shortcomings and international sanctions, according to a media outlet.
“High prices and inflation are the fault of both the parliament and the government. There are efforts underway, but limited financial resources mean projects remain unfinished,” Pezeshkian remarked.
Addressing the drought-related water emergency, the president highlighted that Iran faces significant natural obstacles, including decreasing rainfall and shrinking water supplies.
“If it doesn’t rain, we will have to start restricting water supplies in Tehran next month. If the drought continues, we will run out of water and be forced to evacuate the city,” he warned.
Pezeshkian underscored the immediate need for improved management and conservation of water and energy resources, labeling the situation in Tehran as “alarming.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment