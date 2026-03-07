403
Morocco Announces Date for Next Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) The Moroccan government has officially fixed September 23 as the date for the kingdom's next parliamentary elections, in which all 395 seats in the lower house of parliament — the House of Representatives — will be contested.
Government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas announced the decision to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Thursday, confirming that ministers had approved the draft decree formalising the election date.
Baitas added that the decree also establishes key procedural deadlines, including the cutoff for candidate submissions via the country's dedicated electronic platform, as well as the official window for electoral campaigning.
Under Morocco's constitution, the outcome of the vote will carry significant weight beyond parliament itself. The country's King holds the authority to appoint a prime minister drawn from whichever party secures the greatest number of seats — a figure who will then be tasked with assembling a new government.
The announcement sets the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched political contest, as parties begin manoeuvring ahead of a campaign period whose dates have now been formally defined.
