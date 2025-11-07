Carpathian Capital Management Announces Record Investor Distribution
|Project
|Net IRR to Preferred
|Total Return
|Project Hold
|The Gathering
|15.1%
|1.52x
|3 years, 8 months
|Bells Ferry
|16.75%†
|1.63x
|4 years, 2 months
|Project #3
|20.56%†
|1.35x
|1 year, 9 months
Carpathian Capital Management is a private real estate investment firm providing accredited investors access to high-quality, institutional-grade real estate opportunities focused on a disciplined, risk-mitigated strategy in high-growth U.S. residential markets.
Information about CCM's Development Fund III, open to accredited investors.
Estimated returns methodology (†): Project #3 and Bells Ferry returns are estimates derived from our internal model. We began with each project's gross cash‐flow schedule, applied“haircuts” equal to the relative platform costs, reserves, and other reconciling items observed on The Gathering standalone investment, and then ran those haircutted cash flows through the same investor waterfall used for The Gathering. These estimates are illustrative of project‐level, standalone outcomes and are not fund returns. Actual results may differ.
Disclaimer: This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering is made only pursuant to definitive offering documents to accredited investors and qualified purchasers, as applicable. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including loss of principal.CONTACT: Ian Colville Carpathian Capital Management...
