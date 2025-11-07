INSP ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the“Company”) (NYSE:INSP) securities during the period of August 6, 2024 through August 4, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Inspire investments, you have until January 5, 2025 to request lead plaintiff appointment. For more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is This Lawsuit About? The lawsuit alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Inspire, an implantable medical device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea which uses an implanted sensor and neurostimulator designed to improve respiration during sleep, was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to Defendants' statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully – Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.

On August 4, 2025, the Company revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an“elongated timeframe” because, among other issues,“many centers [had not] complete[d] the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V.” That same day, Defendants further admitted that“software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that“implanting centers [were] not... able to bill for those procedures until July 1.” As a result, many treatment centers chose to continue to treat with and earlier version of Inspire. Finally, Defendants revealed that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory, and the Company reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%. On this news, the price of Inspire shares declined by $42.04 per share, or approximately 32.35%, from $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to close at $87.91 on August 5, 2025.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

The Lead Plaintiff Appointment Process. The federal securities laws permit any investor who acquired eligible securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit. Courts typically appoint the investor(s) with the largest financial loss in the case and the ability to represent the class rather than investors with simply the largest investment portfolio. Courts regularly appoint individual investors, whether acting alone or as a group, as lead plaintiffs. The rights of any investor who bought shares during the class period are generally already protected. However, lead plaintiffs have the power to influence case strategy and have a say in settlement decisions, as well as decisions concerning allocation of settlement funds among class members.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS ]

What Should I Do? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...