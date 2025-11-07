ANP, Family Voice Confidence As Judicial Probe Begins Into Maulana Khanzeb Shaheed's Killing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Awami National Party (ANP) and the family of Maulana Khanzeb Shaheed have welcomed the federal government's decision to constitute a judicial commission to investigate his assassination, expressing hope that the inquiry will uncover the truth and bring the real perpetrators to justice.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the formation of a Commission of Inquiry headed by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the killing of Maulana Khanzeb Shaheed, a senior ANP leader. According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Law and Justice has been instructed to establish the commission, which will probe the incident and determine responsibility.

Maulana Khanzeb was targeted on 10 July 2025 in Bajaur while campaigning for peace. The move to form the commission comes after consistent efforts by the slain leader's family and the ANP, who had long been demanding an independent judicial investigation.

Speaking to TNN, Maulana Khanzeb's brother, Sheikh Jehanzada, termed the Prime Minister's decision encouraging, saying it fulfilled their constitutional and legal demand to ensure that all individuals involved in the killing are brought before the court of justice.

He noted that their family had demanded a judicial commission to examine every aspect of the tragedy, but also expressed deep disappointment over what he described as the“inactive role” of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said the provincial authorities neither contacted the family nor offered condolences.

Referring to the post-merger administrative setup, Sheikh Jehanzada said that despite the 25th Constitutional Amendment making Bajaur part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the region - like Waziristan - continues to face persistent unrest, which he said was the responsibility of the provincial government.

He added that the family would fully cooperate with the inquiry so the public can learn the true facts behind the incident. He also appealed to the public and anyone with credible information or evidence to assist the commission.

“Maulana Khanzeb was a religious scholar and an ambassador of peace whose mission was to promote social awareness and harmony,” he said, expressing hope that the judicial probe would identify and expose the actual culprits behind his killing.