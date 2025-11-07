India, UK Discuss Deepening Cooperation In Law & Justice Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the United Kingdom held detailed discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of law and justice.

A delegation from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Justice, along with officials from the British High Commission, held a meeting with the Secretary of the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, and senior officials at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on November 6, 2025.

The talks encompassed a broad range of subjects, including legislative drafting, Ease of Living initiatives, the repeal of obsolete laws, the tribunal system, gender justice, and capacity-building and training programmes for officers from both countries in the area of legislative drafting.

The two sides also reviewed the operational aspects of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United Kingdom.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to deepen collaboration and exchange best practices to further strengthen the legal and judicial frameworks in their respective jurisdictions.

