Oddstrader's Super Bowl Betting Guide: Learn How To Bet On The Big Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the Super Bowl kicks off, it won't just be the players on the field making big moves -

With more Americans betting on the Big Game than ever before, OddsTrader has released a timely new Super Bowl Betting Guide to help fans bet smarter and make the most of every wager.

The guide breaks down everything you need to know - from spreads and moneylines to player props and exotic Super Bowl bets - in a way that's easy to understand whether you're a first-time bettor or a seasoned fan.

"The Super Bowl is where everyone joins the action - from casual fans to serious bettors," said Garrett Chorpenning, senior writer for OddsTrader. "We wanted to create something that walks you through the basics, helps you spot value, and keeps the fun without the frustration."

The article covers the most popular Super Bowl markets, including:



Betting Basics: What spreads, totals, and moneylines really mean.



Player Props: How to read quarterback, running back, and receiver lines.



Game Props: Which team will score first? Go to overtime? It's all in there.



Exotic Bets: Coin toss, Gatorade color, even halftime surprises - and how to approach them strategically.

Finding the Best Odds: Why comparing sportsbook lines can be the difference between a win and a loss.



Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest sports betting day in America - and OddsTrader's guide is built to make sure fans go into it informed, confident, and ready for the fun of the game.

