Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. And Gbank Appoint Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor As Executive Vice President, General Counsel, And Corporate Secretary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GBFH ), the parent company of GBank (the“Bank”), is pleased to announce that Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of the Company and the Bank, effective October 20, 2025.

In this role, Ms. Sledge-Sarnor will oversee the Company's and Bank's legal, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs functions, serving as a key strategic advisor to executive management and the Board of Directors. She will also play a central role in supporting the Company's continued growth initiatives, capital markets activities, and evolving FinTech partnerships.

Ms. Sledge-Sarnor joins GBank from Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where she was a Shareholder in the Financial Regulatory and Compliance and Finance Practice Groups, advising domestic and foreign banks, fintech and payments companies, and digital asset firms on complex regulatory and transactional matters. She previously served for nearly a decade with MUFG Bank and MUFG Union Bank, ultimately as Executive Counsel to the General Counsel, supporting legal oversight of $316 billion in U.S. operations. Ms. Sledge-Sarnor brings over 15 years of experience in banking regulation, corporate governance, and commercial lending, combining practical business insight with strategic legal leadership.

“Hilary's depth of experience across the banking, fintech, and regulatory sectors makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Edward M. Nigro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GBank Financial Holdings Inc.“Her ability to navigate complex regulatory environments in payments and fintech operations will be instrumental in our continued growth and strength in governance.”

Ms. Sledge-Sarnor commented,“I'm honored to join GBank at such an exciting time in its growth and innovation journey. The Company's strong culture of integrity, strategic vision, and client focus aligns perfectly with my own professional values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“GBFH.” Our national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serve gaming clients across the U.S. and feature the GBank Visa Signature® Card-a tailored product for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The Bank is also a top national SBA lender, now operating across 40 states. Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full- service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit for more information.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under and, more specifically, under the News & Media tab at The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

For Further Information, Contact:

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Edward M. Nigro

Chairman and CEO

702-851-4200

enigro@g

Source: GBank Financial Holdings Inc.