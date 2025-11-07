US-Based DDH To Invest In Kazakhstan's Digital Mining Sector
The agreement aims to strengthen strategic partnership in digital mining, modernize energy and computing infrastructure, and attract private investment for the development of state-of-the-art data centers, enhancing transparency and efficiency in Kazakhstan's mining industry.
DDH operates in the digital mining sector in the U.S., managing data centers and implementing advanced technologies in high-load systems.
The signing took place within the frame of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the U.S., during which 29 bilateral agreements worth approximately $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S. across industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation.
