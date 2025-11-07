Azerbaijani Carpet Gifted To Poland's Museum Of Asia And Pacific On Eve Of Victory Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On 4 November 2025, a ceremony was held at the Museum of Asia and the Pacific in Poland to present a Malıbəyli carpet from the Garabagh carpet-making school to the museum, Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland with the support of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO. The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chairman and members of the Poland–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group, representatives of the diplomatic corps, officials, Polish scholars and artists, local media, as well as Azerbaijani expatriates residing in Poland.

Józef Zalevski, the Director of the Museum, expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland for such a valuable gift. He noted that the carpet would enrich the Museum's collection and said he was confident that visitors would view it with great interest. He also expressed his belief that the carpet would serve as a bridge between the two peoples, Azerbaijan and Poland, who value friendship, mutual respect, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

In her speech, Nigar Qurbanova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Poland, highlighted that Azerbaijani carpet weaving has ancient traditions, strong foundations, and a rich heritage. She pointed out that historically, Azerbaijan has had seven distinct carpet-making schools, each with its own geographical origin, design, composition, colour palette, and technical features.

The Ambassador also emphasised that for centuries, carpet weaving has been an essential element of Azerbaijani culture and decorative art, symbolising the spirit of the people and reflecting significant events in the nation's history. She stressed that Azerbaijani carpets are world-renowned for their quality and artistic value, with many examples displayed in prestigious museums across the globe.

Additionally, the Ambassador reminded the audience of several important milestones, including the 15th anniversary of Azerbaijani carpet weaving's inclusion in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO. She also noted that Azerbaijan ranks fifth on the list with 24 registered elements.

Ambassador Qurbanova further emphasised that nearly all types of carpets and kilims found worldwide are produced in Azerbaijan, and she highlighted the exceptional density of Azerbaijani carpets, characterised by the high number of knots per square centimetre, which makes them especially durable.

The Ambassador also provided detailed information about the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, describing its establishment, activities, and rich collection. She mentioned that the Museum has a branch in the city of Shusha, founded in 1987, which displays various exhibits under different themes. Following the occupation of Shusha in 1992, the branch building was destroyed, and part of the Museum's collection was evacuated.

The timing of the ceremony, just before Victory Day in Azerbaijan, was no coincidence. This victory was not only a military success but also a moral, historical, and cultural triumph. It marked the revival of life in the liberated territories: rebuilding museums, theatres, and religious sites, and restoring music, craftsmanship, and traditions. The reopening of the Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum in 2023, after 31 years, is a vivid example of this revival.

The Ambassador also provided detailed information about the Malıbəyli carpet presented to the Museum, expressing hope that it would contribute to the Museum's mission of promoting intercultural understanding and celebrating the rich heritage of the East.

Following the speeches, Karolina Ksiwitska, a member of the Museum's staff, gave guests a detailed explanation of the Garabagh carpet-making school and the Malıbəyli carpet, after which a video on traditional Azerbaijani carpet weaving was shown.

As part of the event, Ambassador Nigar Qurbanova also gave an interview on the Polish TVP channel's programme Dobrego dnia.