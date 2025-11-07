403
Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification Of Management's Transaction Mattila (Acquisition)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspocomp Group Plc, Management's transaction, November 7, 2025 at 12:15 p.m.
Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mitri Mattila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj
LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMX
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 129655/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008080
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 5.2 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008080
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 5.26 EUR
For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, skytta(at)aspocomp.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Manu Skyttä
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.
