Partner Contributions Under PURL Reach USD 2.82B

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President, Ukrinform notes.

The key topic of discussion was the implementation of the PURL initiative. Zhovkva thanked NATO for coordinating deliveries of U.S. lethal weapons to Ukraine under this initiative.

“Overall, contributions from partners to cover Ukraine's priority needs have already reached $2.82 billion. This has enabled the formation of five packages of U.S. weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense,” the statement reads.

According to the report, the parties agreed on steps needed to secure new contributions in the near future from NATO members and partners that have not yet joined the program. They also discussed in detail the mechanisms for ensuring Allied contributions for the next year.

Zhovkva also emphasized the importance of investing in domestic defense production.

“We have the necessary capabilities to produce a wide range of weapons, and not only drones. But we lack sufficient funding,” the Deputy Head of the Office of the President stressed.

The Presidential Office recalled that the PURL initiative has been implemented since August of this year, based on the agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the United States Donald Trump, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Sixteen countries have already joined the initiativw: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Portugal, and Spain.

As Ukrinform reported, Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Sweden's Defense Minister Pål Jonson signed a Letter of Intent on a partnership in defense innovation, opening new opportunities for the development of Ukraine's defense industry.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine