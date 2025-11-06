CAPREIT Announces Appointment Of New Board Member

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR) (“ CAPREIT”) is pleased to announce that Ms. Francine Moore has been appointed as a member of CAPREIT's Board of Trustees effective November 7, 2025.

Ms. Moore, CPA, CA, ICD.D, has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. Ms. Moore was the President of Homestead Land Holdings Limited from 2001 until her retirement in January 2025. Prior to that, Ms. Moore was the Chief Financial Officer of Homestead Land Holdings Limited from 1997 to 2001. Prior to joining Homestead Land Holdings Limited, Ms. Moore was the Director of Finance of Strathcona Paper Company, a Division of Roman Corporation Limited and Manager at Thorne Ernst and Whinney. She previously served two terms on the board of REALPAC, was a member of the Mayor's Task Force on Housing, City of Kingston, and served on the Kingston General Hospital Audit Committee. She is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors, Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from York University.

“We are thrilled to have Francine join the Board of Trustees. Francine's extensive real estate experience and financial expertise will provide incredible value to CAPREIT,” commented Gina Parvaneh Cody, Chair of the Board of Trustees of CAPREIT.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,000 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+ at .

For more information, please contact: