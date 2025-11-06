Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp: Announces it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 7,894,736 units at a price of $0.38 per Unit for total proceeds of $3,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.60 until November 5, 2028. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading -$0.05 at $0.60.

