Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Susanna Klassen

2025-11-06 03:14:47
  • Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Sociology, University of Victoria
Susanna Klassen is a SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Victoria. She is an interdisciplinary social scientist that studies food systems, labour, justice, climate change, food policy and governance and agricultural sustainability. She completed her PhD at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, her MSc in Land and Food Systems at UBC and BSc in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences from McGill University​. She is a registered Professional Agrologist with the BC Institute of Agrologists.

  • –present Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Victoria
  • 2022 University of British Columbia, PhD in Resources, Environment and Sustainability

