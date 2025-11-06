Gary Mortimer
- Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Gary Mortimer is a Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour at the QUT Business School. Prior to joining QUT, Professor Mortimer spent over 25 years working with some of Australia's largest general merchandise and food retailers.
In 2021, he was appointed as the Chair of the Consumer Research Advisory Committee for the Australian Retailers Association.
He seeks to bridge the gap between industry and academic research by working closely with industry partners to deliver high impact, relevant research that informs the retail and pharmacy sectors. His current research looks at pro-social rule breaking and consumer oriented deviance in retail and service settings.Experience
- 2019–present Professor, QUT, Brisbane 2016–2019 Associate professor, QUT, Brisbane 2013–2016 Senior Lecturer, QUT, Brisbane 2011–2013 Lecturer, QUT, Brisbane 2010–2011 Associate lecturer, QUT, Brisbane 2008–2010 Retail Operations Manager, Coles Group - Shell Allaince (Fuel & Convenience) 2001–2008 State Merchandise Co-ordinator, Coles Group
- 2009 Griffith University, Brisbane, PhD 2005 Griffith University, Brisbane, Bachelor of Commerce - Honours 2003 Griffith University, Brisbane, Bachelor of Commerce (Retail Operations)
- Marketing (1505) Marketing Management (Incl. Strategy And Customer Relations) (150503) Consumer Oriented Product Or Service Development (150501)
