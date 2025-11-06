$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gary Mortimer

  • Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Profile Articles Activity

Gary Mortimer is a Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour at the QUT Business School. Prior to joining QUT, Professor Mortimer spent over 25 years working with some of Australia's largest general merchandise and food retailers.

In 2021, he was appointed as the Chair of the Consumer Research Advisory Committee for the Australian Retailers Association.

He seeks to bridge the gap between industry and academic research by working closely with industry partners to deliver high impact, relevant research that informs the retail and pharmacy sectors. His current research looks at pro-social rule breaking and consumer oriented deviance in retail and service settings.

Experience
  • 2019–present Professor, QUT, Brisbane
  • 2016–2019 Associate professor, QUT, Brisbane
  • 2013–2016 Senior Lecturer, QUT, Brisbane
  • 2011–2013 Lecturer, QUT, Brisbane
  • 2010–2011 Associate lecturer, QUT, Brisbane
  • 2008–2010 Retail Operations Manager, Coles Group - Shell Allaince (Fuel & Convenience)
  • 2001–2008 State Merchandise Co-ordinator, Coles Group
Education
  • 2009 Griffith University, Brisbane, PhD
  • 2005 Griffith University, Brisbane, Bachelor of Commerce - Honours
  • 2003 Griffith University, Brisbane, Bachelor of Commerce (Retail Operations)
Research Areas
  • Marketing (1505)
  • Marketing Management (Incl. Strategy And Customer Relations) (150503)
  • Consumer Oriented Product Or Service Development (150501)

