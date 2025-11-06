A Voice For The Voiceless: The Story That Could Not Remain Untold

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press Unveils a Landmark Work of Spiritual Courage and Historical Truth

MARIETTA, GA - In the quiet spaces between faith and conscience, between loyalty and truth, some stories demand to be told. Today, Author's Tranquility Press answers that call with the release of Speaking the Truth in Love: A True Account of Events and Concerns Related to The Local Churches 1987-1989 by John Ingalls and Stephen Isitt. This profound work brings to light a crucial chapter in modern church history, offering both a historical record and a timeless lesson in spiritual integrity.

At the heart of this compelling narrative is John Ingalls, a man whose life embodied service and dedication. For over twenty-five years, he worked closely with Witness Lee, helping shape the very foundations of the Local Church movement through his work on the church hymnal and the Recovery Version of the New Testament. Yet when this gentle, humble leader witnessed troubling changes in the movement's direction, his conscience compelled him to speak.

The book documents Ingalls' growing unease with leadership practices and his prayerful attempts to foster reconciliation. It reveals the painful cost of maintaining integrity, as Ingalls faced marginalization and the erasure of his contributions from publications he helped create. Yet throughout this ordeal, his account remains remarkable for its lack of bitterness, reflecting instead his deep love for the church and its members.

Though specific to the Local Churches of the late 1980s, Ingalls' story speaks powerfully to current conversations about spiritual authority, transparency, and healthy community. His example offers guidance to anyone navigating the tension between personal conviction and institutional loyalty.

Stephen Isitt, who helped bring this important work to new audiences, notes how his own history has taught him to appreciate the enduring need for truthful speaking within spiritual communities. This book stands as a testament to that need, demonstrating that love and truth must walk together.

For spiritual seekers, church members, and anyone who values integrity in community, this book offers not just information but transformation. It is the story of a man who chose conscience over comfort, and in doing so, left a legacy that continues to inspire.

Speaking the Truth in Love is available for purchase now on Amazon. Discover why some stories cannot and should not be forgotten.

About the Author

Stephen Isitt is a writer with a deep commitment to historical truth and spiritual integrity. His work brings forward important narratives that illuminate the challenges and triumphs of faith communities, ensuring that valuable lessons from the past are not lost.

About Authors Tranquility Press

Authors Tranquility Press is dedicated to publishing works that matter. We partner with authors to ensure their important messages receive the professional presentation and wide distribution they deserve, helping meaningful books find their audience in a crowded marketplace.