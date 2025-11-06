San Diego, CA - In an industry where representation practices can significantly impact client outcomes, Karim Abdulla is taking a firm stance on dual representation. As dual representation-when a single agent represents both buyer and seller in the same transaction-continues to spark debate within the real estate community, Abdulla is sharing his perspective on why he believes this practice compromises the fiduciary duty owed to clients.

Dual representation, while legal in California, has been banned in nine states due to concerns about conflicts of interest. Karim Abdulla, recognized by many as one of the top Realtors in San Diego, CA, explains that when an agent establishes fiduciary relationships with both parties in a transaction, they cannot legally provide either party with an advantage over the other. "Earning an increased commission while being unable to utilize my full arsenal of negotiation tools to protect my clients is the definition of unethical," says Karim Abdulla. "For that reason, I won't do it-period."

The issue becomes particularly complex when considering commissions structures. In a typical transaction (post the NAR Settlement on Aug 17th, 2024) the listing broker is paid by the seller and the buyer's broker is paid by the buyer. However, in a dual representation, a listing broker may be paid by both the seller and the buyer while simultaneously owing fiduciary duties to both parties. Even worse is a new option (again, post the NAR Settlement on Aug 17th) which allows listing agents to prepare an offer on behalf of buyers for an additional fee with no implied representation -scenarios that many real estate agents in San Diego, CA find problematic.

Unlike some Realtors in San Diego, CA who engage in dual representation, Abdulla believes that clients deserve undivided loyalty and full access to their agent's negotiation expertise. His approach emphasizes transparency and full disclosure, ensuring buyers and sellers understand their representation options. As a well-known real estate listing agent in San Diego, CA, Abdulla has built his practice on the foundation of maintaining clear fiduciary boundaries that always prioritize client interests above increased commissions.

