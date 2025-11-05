403
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Egyptian Minister Of Social Solidarity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Wednesday with the Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Maya Morsi, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.
Discussion during the meeting focused on cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.Second World Summit for Social Development 2025
