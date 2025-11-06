Tigo Energy Modernizes Installer Experience With All-Digital Installation Resources

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or“Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today unveiled a comprehensive upgrade to the way the Company supports solar installers with product documentation during the installation process. Beginning in November 2025, new Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE product shipments will replace printed installation manuals with digital documentation accessible via QR codes prominently displayed directly on each product box. The change to digital documentation gives installers instant access to the most current installation guides, immersive visual guides and videos, and localization for languages in the markets Tigo serves.

In the spirit of Total Quality Solar (TQS) and on the heels of the Green Glove service program and the Tigo Academy, the rollout of enhanced digital product guides significantly improves the installer experience. Digital documentation not only helps eliminate the risk of installers using outdated paper instructions but also reduces the environmental impact of the paper used by Tigo for in-box documentation globally. Each on-box QR code links to a current set of digital manuals, visual guides, and short video clips that walk through setup and wiring, simplifying access to support materials on the job site.

“I know that not everyone is a huge fan of reading manuals or instructions, but this QR code method makes it quick and easy to get exactly the right information, right when you need it,” said Nathan Mann, owner at Mann Solar.“Beyond now being able to access specific device information, we now don't have to worry about paper getting lost, destroyed, or blown away by the wind, none of which are uncommon on a solar job site. I assume the digital documentation will also be a boon for installers who are only starting to work with Tigo products but have yet to go through the Green Glove program.”

The localized, multilingual format helps remove language barriers across the more than 127 countries Tigo serves, and ensures installers consistently access the most up-to-date content. The new system links directly to Tigo Academy, providing additional training modules and certification courses for installers who want to deepen their technical knowledge. The transition to digital also streamlines the Company's global operations by eliminating complex multi-language inserts and printed materials. The change reduces paper use and delivers a richer, always-current experience for installers.

“We very deliberately spend a significant amount of time with installers like Nathan Mann during all phases of the solar installation process to gather feedback about how Tigo products work once they are out of our hands, and delivering our product documentation digitally is a direct response to such inputs,” said JD Dillon, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at Tigo Energy.“Granted, this move is also in no small part due to our expanded focus on driving value through software, which means that Tigo products often evolve quickly. As such, digital documentation allows Tigo to keep pace with that evolution.”

Tigo installers and EPC partners can access all new digital manuals here, where Tigo provides a centralized library of updated product documentation and video walkthroughs. To inquire about the Tigo TS4-A and TS4-X series of Flex MLPE, contact Tigo sales here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink