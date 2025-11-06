Sironax Announces Three Abstracts Selected For Presentation At Neuroscience 2025
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative therapies for age-related degenerative diseases, today announced the selection of three abstracts for presentation in poster sessions at Neuroscience 2025, the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting in San Diego from November 15 to 19.
Presentation details are below:
Title: Development of a Highly Potent, Brain Penetrant and Allosteric RIPK1 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Session Name: Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Strategies: Pharmaceutical Approaches
Session Number: PSTR157
Date/Time: November 17, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. PST
Title: Dose-Dependent and Robust Target Engagement of a Novel Brain Penetrant SARM1 Inhibitor (SIR2501) in Healthy Adult Participants
Session Name: Cellular Stress and Degeneration: Peripheral Degeneration and Neuropathy
Session Number: PSTR271
Date/Time: November 18, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST
Title: Discovery of a Non-covalent, Allosteric SARM1 Inhibitor That Prevents Axonal Degeneration in vitro and in vivo
Session Name: Peripheral Nerve Traumas and Neuropathies
Session Number: PSTR270
Date/Time: November 18, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST
About Sironax
Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for age-related degenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of multiple programs focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases, including dysregulated cellular death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. Sironax is currently conducting clinical studies with SIR2501, SIR4156, and SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. For more information, visit sironax.
Contact Information
Business Development
Libin Shang, Ph.D.
Vice President, Business Development, Corporate Communications, and Beijing Operations
...
Investors/Media
Erik Kopp
Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment