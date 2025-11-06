Industrial Iot Services Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Analysis Of Global Operators' Iiot Service Portfolios, Strategies, And Market Opportunities In Industry 4.0.
Analysis of global operators' IIoT service portfolios, strategies, and market opportunities in Industry 4.0.
IoT refers to objects or devices connected through networks. These devices can collect, analyze, and exchange data with a central platform in real time, almost-real time, or at scheduled intervals. IIoT is a subset of IoT that focuses on the interconnection of devices in industrial environments or associated areas like automotive and health, such as sensors, devices, and smart machines, with enhancements over and above consumer IoT (e.g., in gaming or the smart home) in an array of factors such as connectivity, ruggedness, security, precision, and reliability.
Scope
- Covers the complete spectrum of IIoT services - from connectivity and platforms to consulting, edge, private networks, and verticalized solutions - showing how operators differentiate beyond basic connectivity.
Reasons to Buy
- Provides a timely view of 2025 operator moves in 5G, satellite IoT, eSIM, and AI-powered analytics, linking these innovations to real enterprise use cases and vendor selection needs.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Summary Product Class Scorecard Market Overview Market Assessment Market Drivers Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Vodafone Telefonica AT&T Verizon Orange Deutsche Telekom Tata T-Mobile 1nce Kore Cubic
