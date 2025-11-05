403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar's Private Sector Champions Inclusive Growth And Global Collaboration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's private sector is positioning itself as a regional leader in inclusive employment, creative industries, and talent development, according to a prominent Qatari business leader.
Speaking at the Private Sector Forum during the Second World Summit for Social Development yesterday, Ashraf Abuissa, CEO and chairman of AbuIssa Holding, said Qatar's investment in technology and its hosting of global events, such as the Web Summit and Mobile Congress, were helping to build a thriving ecosystem for startups and innovation.
“Qatar is becoming a regional headquarters for major companies and an incubator for startups,” he said, noting that the country's inclusive employment practices extend to remote work opportunities for communities facing political or cultural restrictions.
Abuissa also highlighted Qatar's labour protections and talent development systems, describing how his company nurtures employees through fast-track programmes and continuous training. He also lauded the government's Wage Protection System (WPS) and its proactive monitoring of labour rights.
Sonya Janahi, vice president for Asia at the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), underscored the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in avoiding unethical competition and economic burden.“Governments should not compete with the private sector. Instead, we must collaborate to create sustainable solutions,” she emphasised.
Janahi also pointed to the growing role of corporate social responsibility (CSR):“Employers are giving back-supporting farmers, education, and healthcare systems. This is where social development happens.”
Daan Wensing, CEO of IDH, described the private sector as a global catalyst, driving 80% of trade and generating millions of jobs.“We need to make growth more intentional-linking innovation with inclusivity, wages with well-being, and productivity with decent jobs,” he said.
Wensing cited examples from the banana and tea sectors, where collective action among retailers, governments, and civil society helped close living wage gaps.“If we do this together, we can challenge the status quo and achieve more than we thought possible,” he added.
Ends
Speaking at the Private Sector Forum during the Second World Summit for Social Development yesterday, Ashraf Abuissa, CEO and chairman of AbuIssa Holding, said Qatar's investment in technology and its hosting of global events, such as the Web Summit and Mobile Congress, were helping to build a thriving ecosystem for startups and innovation.
“Qatar is becoming a regional headquarters for major companies and an incubator for startups,” he said, noting that the country's inclusive employment practices extend to remote work opportunities for communities facing political or cultural restrictions.
Abuissa also highlighted Qatar's labour protections and talent development systems, describing how his company nurtures employees through fast-track programmes and continuous training. He also lauded the government's Wage Protection System (WPS) and its proactive monitoring of labour rights.
Sonya Janahi, vice president for Asia at the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), underscored the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in avoiding unethical competition and economic burden.“Governments should not compete with the private sector. Instead, we must collaborate to create sustainable solutions,” she emphasised.
Janahi also pointed to the growing role of corporate social responsibility (CSR):“Employers are giving back-supporting farmers, education, and healthcare systems. This is where social development happens.”
Daan Wensing, CEO of IDH, described the private sector as a global catalyst, driving 80% of trade and generating millions of jobs.“We need to make growth more intentional-linking innovation with inclusivity, wages with well-being, and productivity with decent jobs,” he said.
Wensing cited examples from the banana and tea sectors, where collective action among retailers, governments, and civil society helped close living wage gaps.“If we do this together, we can challenge the status quo and achieve more than we thought possible,” he added.
Ends
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment