Panama Issues A Swell Watch Advisory For The Pacific Coast

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) informs the public that, according to the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA), a watch is in place due to the arrival of a swell on the Panamanian Pacific coast, with effects expected between November 6 and 7, 2025. Western Pacific (Gulf of Chiriquí): Waves of 1.0 to 1.3 meters, winds of 10 to 25 km/h, and tides of 13.0 to 20.0 feet. Caution. Central Pacific (Azuero Peninsula): Waves of 1.2 to 1.4 meters, winds of 10 to 25 km/h, and tides of 13.0 to 20.0 feet. Caution. Eastern Pacific (Gulf of Panama): Waves of 0.3 to 1.4 meters, winds of 10 to 25 km/h, and tides of 13.0 to 20.0 feet. Caution. This phenomenon can generate strong surf in coastal areas, rip currents and risks for bathers, fishermen, small boats and coastal or tourist communities. In addition, it will coincide with peak tides of between 17.0 and 18.1 feet, which could intensify the effects of the waves and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Recommendations

Avoid swimming or engaging in recreational activities on beaches with strong waves or rip currents. Do not go near rocks or cliffs where the waves crash violently. Small boats should exercise extreme caution and avoid approaching the sea if they observe adverse conditions. Maintain vigilance in coastal areas and follow the instructions of local authorities and SINAPROC. Authorities continue to maintain constant vigilance and coordinate preventative actions with security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of the population.

