Panama's National Police Report The Seizure Of A Submachine Gun, Drugs, And The Rescue Of A Colombian Bird -
Meanwhile, in the districts of Antón and La Pintada, three people wanted by the National Police were apprehended for crimes against the family and civil legal order in the form of domestic violence and against life and personal integrity in the form of personal injuries. In Isla Colón, Bocas del Toro, a 28-year-old man was arrested with suspected illicit substances.“The detainee and the evidence were turned over to the appropriate authorities,” the police stated. As well, in the Monte Lirio sector, the Police report that they apprehended a 28-year-old citizen with alleged illicit substances, including dried herbs and 32 envelopes containing white powder.
The National Police confirmed that in La Chorrera they rescued a Carolina Tapaculo“that was in poor condition”. “The bird will be handed over to the Wildlife Veterinary Clinic at Camino de Cruces National Park, where it will receive the necessary care and attention for its recovery,” the police said.
