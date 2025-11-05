Ainewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Redefining Human-Tech Interaction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) is rapidly emerging as a leader in the growing AI-wearables market with its breakthrough Mudra neural technology, which enables users to control smart devices through subtle finger gestures. The company's flagship products, Mudra Band and Mudra Link, are compatible across multiple platforms, positioning WLDS for significant opportunity in the neural wearables space. As global awareness of gesture-based control and biosignal-driven AI grows, Wearable Devices is capitalizing on this momentum, achieving a fivefold revenue increase to $522,000 in 2024 and expanding adoption among both consumers and enterprise clients. With over 100 companies already using its Mudra Inspire development kit and demand accelerating across XR, health, and productivity sectors, WLDS is redefining human-machine interaction and strengthening its position at the forefront of the $260 billion AI-wearables revolution.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols WLDS and WLDSW, respectively.

