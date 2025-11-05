Missionirnewsbreaks Silver Sand And Carangas Set To Power New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Amid Historic Rally

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) and may include paid advertising.

New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) is poised to benefit from 2025's historic surge in precious metals. The company's two flagship projects in Bolivia-Silver Sand and Carangas-together could produce nearly 19 million ounces of silver annually, positioning New Pacific among the top emerging silver producers. Carangas also offers substantial gold upside, enhancing project economics as gold hits record highs. With Bolivia remaining one of the world's most mineral-rich yet underexplored regions, New Pacific is well positioned to advance its world-class assets and deliver strong leverage to the ongoing precious metals boom and the country's long-term mining potential.

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

