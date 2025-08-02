403
Top US senator takes trip to Taiwan
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is preparing to lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan in August, according to the Financial Times. Known for his strong support of Taipei, Wicker’s trip is expected to reaffirm U.S. backing for Taiwan amid signals that President Donald Trump's administration may be taking a softer stance toward China.
Congressional visits to Taiwan are a regular occurrence but frequently provoke strong reactions from Beijing. This upcoming trip follows Washington’s recent decision to deny Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te a transit stop in New York en route to Central America, reportedly due to Chinese objections. Additionally, a previously planned visit by Taiwan’s defense minister to the U.S. was canceled to avoid further aggravating China.
While U.S. administrations have traditionally avoided endorsing Taiwan’s formal independence, there are concerns in Taipei that Trump might go a step further by opposing it outright—something Beijing has been pressing Washington to clarify. Earlier this year, China criticized the U.S. State Department for removing the statement “we do not support Taiwan independence” from an official publication.
These developments come amid ongoing U.S.-China talks aimed at reducing trade tensions, with the latest round of discussions held in Stockholm this week. Despite this diplomatic engagement, Washington continues to provide arms and military support to Taiwan, maintaining defense ties even as it publicly adheres to the One-China policy.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration advocated for increasing U.S. military assistance to Taiwan, urging Congress to double proposed funding under the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative from $500 million to $1 billion.
Taiwan has governed itself since 1949 after nationalist forces retreated there following defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Although most countries, including Russia, recognize Beijing’s One-China principle, many maintain informal relations with Taiwan.
