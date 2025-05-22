403
Bucharest Hosts Ninth Black Sea, Balkans Security Forum
(MENAFN) The 9th Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum opened Thursday in Bucharest, drawing close to 200 officials, diplomats, military leaders, and experts to tackle regional security concerns.
Held over two days, the event is organized by the New Strategy Center, a key Romanian think tank, in collaboration with Romania's National Defense Ministry, and hosted at a premier hotel in the heart of the Romanian capital.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry is an institutional partner for the forum, while Bucharest's University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine is involved as an academic partner.
Featuring 50 panels and 198 speakers from EU and NATO countries, the forum's discussions will center around security challenges in the wider Black Sea and Balkans areas.
Highlighted topics include the transatlantic relationship and adjustments to the U.S. military presence in Europe, potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and Moldova’s journey toward EU membership.
According to the organizers, the goal of the forum is to foster regional security and prosperity by creating an environment that supports trade, connectivity, and the development of energy resources.
