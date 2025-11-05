403
Summit Session Focuses On Human-Centred Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Second World Summit for Social Development opened its second day on Wednesday with a plenary session focused on the main global challenges and opportunities related to social development.
During the session, participants emphasised the importance of strengthening international solidarity and placing humans at the centre of social policies to achieve sustainable well-being among communities.
They called for enhanced co-operation between countries and international institutions to develop comprehensive social policies, with a focus on investing in youth, women, and vulnerable groups to ensure sustainable social development and promote equality and justice.
In this context, Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkiye Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said that development is not measured solely by economic growth indicators, but also by social cohesion, citizens' quality of life, and human dignity.
She added that Turkiye is working to achieve a balance between work, education, health, and social life, ensuring women's empowerment, protecting children, promoting active and healthy lives for youth and the elderly, and transforming social assistance from temporary support into a sustainable environment that encourages citizens' active participation in social development.
Meanwhile, Minister of Social Development of Oman Dr Laila bint Ahmed al-Najjar emphasised that true development begins and ends with humans, and that justice and equality are fundamental pillars for building a modern state.
She explained that Oman follows a comprehensive social strategy that includes combating poverty, promoting social integration, and distributing social benefits fairly, with a focus on supporting families, improving the professional environment for persons with disabilities and the elderly, and using data-driven assessments to enhance social policies.
In turn, Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Sanni Grahn-Laasonen stressed her country's full support for UN reform and its commitment to human rights and gender equality, with an emphasis on sexual and reproductive health and rights.
She noted that Finland is a leader in social innovation, and that its investments in parental care, free education, school meals, and public childcare have contributed to improving quality of life and empowering women to participate in the labour market. She also emphasised the importance of youth and ensuring the rights of future generations to a dignified life and a sustainable future. World Summit for Social Development
