Culture Ministry Workshop Explores Community Values And Sustainability
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Wijdan Cultural Center, operating under the Ministry of Culture, organised a workshop on Wednesday on how community values contribute to building sustainability.
It was convened in collaboration with Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) and explored core concepts related to community values, the foundations of sustainability, and the components of national identity.
Head of the Institutional Communication and Training Department at Wijdan Cultural Center, Omar Shamseddine highlighted that the workshop represented the first milestone of the partnership with Earthna, aiming to activate societal values in environmental and sustainability issues as part of Qatar Sustainability Week.
The workshop sought to familiarise participants with the notion of values and their direct corollary to sustainable behaviour, he pointed out, emphasising that sustainable thinking must be gestated as a daily conscious practice, rather than merely commemorated on specific occasions, reflecting an acute awareness of environmental challenges and the outgrowth of national efforts in this domain.
Shamseddine further noted that the workshop drew inspiration from Qatar National Vision 2030, a robust model supporting sustainability across all dimensions.
He stressed the pivotal role of cultural and societal institutions in contributing to the successful realisation of this vision through the promotion of community awareness and plenty of participatory engagement. Wijdan Cultural Center
