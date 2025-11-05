403
HBKU Awarded Unesco Chair On Digital Tech And Human Behaviour
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has been awarded a Unesco Chair on Digital Technologies and Human Behaviour, with the College of Science and Engineering's (CSE) Dr Raian Ali appointed as Chairholder from June 2025 to June 2029.
Unesco's Chairs Programme represents the organisation's most significant intersectoral activity in higher education. The designation is in recognition of HBKU's excellence, building on the existing Unesco Chairs on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, a statement said Wednesday.
The new Chair will explore the intersection between digital technologies and human behaviour, promoting digital well-being, ethical use of technology, and positive societal transformation. It will also encourage healthy human interaction both online and offline, tackling challenges such as Internet addiction, cyberbullying, and misinformation, while fostering active engagement in addressing these issues.
Commenting on the announcement and the significance of the Chair, Dr Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE, stated:“Technology is transforming every aspect of how we live, work, and connect. Through this Unesco Chair, HBKU will lead a global effort to ensure that digital transformation empowers people, strengthens communities, amplifies underrepresented voices, and contributes to a healthier relationship between humanity and evolving technologies.”
As part of its activities, the Chair will address the ethical implications of artificial intelligence (AI) while embracing its potential benefits, stressing the importance of aligning technology with cultural values and societal norms. By merging a cross-disciplinary approach within Qatar, the region and globally, the programme will promote collaboration among stakeholders, including ministries, policymakers, health professionals, and educators, to maximise social and economic impact.
The Chair will also host events that encourage dialogue, knowledge exchange, and innovation across academia, industry, and public policy. These platforms help co-create solutions that are more likely to be adopted and sustained.
Dr Ali said:“I am proud to lead this exceptional opportunity to advance research that ensures technology serves human values responsibly. At HBKU, we aim to generate evidence-based insights that promote digital well-being, impact-driven innovation, and a digital future shaped by ethics.”
By collaborating with more than 15 partner institutions from over 10 countries and engaging around 40 professionals, the Chair reflects HBKU's commitment to shaping a holistic and forward-thinking ecosystem that aligns with Qatar's national priorities and the university's core research strengths, the statement added.
By collaborating with more than 15 partner institutions from over 10 countries and engaging around 40 professionals, the Chair reflects HBKU's commitment to shaping a holistic and forward-thinking ecosystem that aligns with Qatar's national priorities and the university's core research strengths, the statement added Bin Khalifa University Unesco Chair Digital Technologies and Human Behaviour
