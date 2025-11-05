403
UN Unveils Global Initiative To Support Youth Mental Health
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations on Wednesday launched a new global initiative focused on youth mental health on the margins of the Second World Summit for Social Development held in Doha.
The initiative intends to bolster the cognitive and psychological well‐being of young people, enabling them to confront the mounting challenges in a world characterised by uncertainty and rapid development.
Briefing the media about the salient features of the initiative, Felipe Paullier, assistant secretary-general for Youth Affairs at the United Nations Youth Office said the initiative was launched at the summit as it was linked with social development.
“It is just the start of something very big. We believe that when we are talking about mental health, well-being, it is really about social development and it is really about the societies we are shaping. And this summit is really about renewing hope, rebuilding trust, and that starts by building communities that embed care, connection, and compassion in our social fabric,” said Paullier. He was accompanied at the press conference by Tanatswa Chikaura, young leader for the SDGs and mental health advocate and founder of Ndinewe Foundation.
Paullier noted that young people are not only demanding better mental health support and care, they are demanding transforming the systems and inclusion.
“For too long, mental health has been understood primarily as a medical issue. But for young people, the absence of illness does not mean that they are well. Well-being is about much more than a treatment. It's about dignity, it's about belonging, and it's about living with purpose and connection,” he elaborated.
He highlighted that true progress requires to shift from narrow focuses on treating symptoms to building systems that nurture inclusion, creativity, and care in the schools, at the workplaces, in the communities, and in the digital space.
“And this is even more important at this time of history, where young people are navigating a time of profound uncertainty, living within economic instability, within conflict, within raising inequalities, climate anxiety, and a digital culture that often amplifies isolation instead of connection,” he continued.
Paullier said that WHO atlas on mental health shows that one in seven young people live with a mental health condition and suicide remains as one of the leading causes of death among young people.“And the trends are not positive. But if we go beyond the numbers, there are lived realities of millions of young people whose potential to thrive is being stiffed by systems that fail to support this well-being,” he highlighted.
The official noted that the new initiative is about taking a different approach, and building that at a global level from an advocacy effort.
He highlighted:“ It is about taking an ecosystemic approach to mental health and well-being, grounding it in the realities of young people, and proposing a model which is inclusive, holistic, youthful, and youth responsive. The initiative is grounded in three simple but powerful principles. The first one, mental health is a human right. The second one, there is no future without well-being. The third principle is that care, connection, and community are the real building blocks of the future of our societies.” Chikaura hoped that with the UN Youth Office's flagship initiative on mental health and wellbeing, there could be empathy-led communities that prioritise inclusion, and resilience.
“We should not act because people have died by suicide. We should act to prevent people from dying by suicide. I have hope for the future of youth mental health, and I invite everyone to be a part of the solution. Let us make a collective effort to create safe spaces in our communities,” she concluded Nations World Summit for Social Development
