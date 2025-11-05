Chemours CFO Discusses Growth, Innovation, And Culture On Inside The ICE House Podcast

MENAFN - 3BL) Chemours Chief Financial Officer, Shane Hostetter, was recently featured on the New York Stock Exchange's podcast, Inside the ICE House, a platform that spotlights leaders shaping the future of business. In the episode, Shane shared insights into Chemours' strategic direction, financial discipline, and innovation priorities.

A key theme of the conversation was Chemours' dedication to innovation. Shane discussed how the company is addressing global challenges and emerging market needs through its product portfolio. From liquid cooling solutions for AI data centers to advanced battery binder technology for electric vehicles, Chemours is positioning itself at the forefront of responsible chemistry and sustainable innovation.

“We will just continue to innovate and really push the groups in saying, 'This is how we're going to continue to grow and address the world-creating innovative solutions to the chemistry we have and going into emerging markets.”

Shane also highlighted how Chemours is leveraging its strengths across its businesses to drive sustainable growth and long-term value. He emphasized the company's commitment to balancing stakeholder interests, including shareholders, customers, employees, and communities.

The importance of culture and leadership in driving transformation was another key topic in the discussion. Shane spoke candidly about the shared vision he and CEO Denise Dignam are progressing through the company's Pathway to Thrive corporate strategy. He also discussed the importance of cultivating a collaborative environment that empowers teams to challenge conventional thinking and pursue the“art of the possible.”

To learn more about how Chemours is driving innovation and delivering against its corporate strategy, listen to the full episode.

The full Inside the ICE House podcast episode is available on your preferred channel: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, NYSE TV, and YouTube.