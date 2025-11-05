Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 4.7 Magnitude Jolt China's Xinjiang, No Casualty, Damage Reported

Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 4.7 Magnitude Jolt China's Xinjiang, No Casualty, Damage Reported


2025-11-05 10:12:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.7 magnitude jolt China's Xinjiang, no casualty, damage reported

National Center for Seismology in a post on X said,“EQ of M: 4.7, On: 06/11/2025 06:32:18 IST, Lat: 37.88 N, Long: 75.06 E, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Xinjiang.”

MENAFN05112025007365015876ID1110302423



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search