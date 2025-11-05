The Burning Of Srinagar's Soul

Representational Photo

Every winter, as the cold settles over Srinagar's Old City, flames rise somewhere in its narrow lanes. A spark from a heater, a short circuit, or a burning ember is enough to set entire wooden homes on fire. Firefighters struggle to reach the spot through crowded streets. By the time the blaze dies down, families stand before ashes, and another part of history is lost.

These fires erase the identity of a city known for its centuries-old architecture and Central Asian charm. Old Srinagar was built with carved wooden windows, lattice balconies, and brick facades that told stories of trade, art, and faith. When fire hits, those memories vanish too.

Over the years, fires have swept through areas like Khanyar, Nowhatta, and Fateh Kadal. Many homes have been replaced with plain concrete structures that have little connection to the city's heritage.

The transformation is changing how Srinagar looks and feels. As the government pushes ahead with the Smart City Project, it must remember that a truly smart city also protects its past.

The repeated fires should push both citizens and the government to act. A special heritage protection task force is needed to prevent such disasters. It should ensure extra vigilance, stop risky fire practices, and spread awareness about safety in old neighbourhoods.

Fire protection should be a clear part of the urban-welfare plan.