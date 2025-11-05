J&K Statehood Shared Desire Of Entire Nation: Bihar Guv

Bihar Governor Arif Khan

Srinagar- Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said that the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is the“shared desire” of the entire nation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged the people to work towards creating conditions conducive for normalcy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Khan said,“We are all concerned and we want normal conditions. This is everyone's desire - the desire of the whole of India.”

Responding to a question about the dual power structure in the Union Territory, Khan said that while the Prime Minister is personally inclined toward Jammu and Kashmir governing itself as a state, it is the responsibility of the people to help create an environment that enables that transition.

“And it is your and our job to create those conditions,” he said, adding that the goal is to ensure that“the law functions in Kashmir the same way it functions everywhere else.”

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Khan said that“hatred was planted in this part of the country” and must now be rooted out completely.